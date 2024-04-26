Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80 to $1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.890-7.030 EPS.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.06.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,345. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.45. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $134.43 and a 52 week high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.07%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

