Nervos Network (CKB) Price Tops $0.0182 on Major Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $801.44 million and $36.65 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,236.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.37 or 0.00762800 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.11 or 0.00129839 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009190 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00043462 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00060414 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.02 or 0.00205609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00102832 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,789,352,909 coins and its circulating supply is 44,108,391,826 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

