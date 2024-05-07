Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Shares Gap Up to $9.99

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.99, but opened at $10.50. Adeia shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 71,512 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADEA has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adeia in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday.

Adeia Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Adeia had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $86.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adeia Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adeia Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adeia

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADEA. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Adeia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 62,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Adeia by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 444,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Adeia by 59.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,365,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,857 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adeia by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Company Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

