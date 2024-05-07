AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Gap Down to $10.60

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $9.16. AdaptHealth shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 311,103 shares changing hands.

AHCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

AdaptHealth Trading Down 9.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.44. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $858.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.94 million. Analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $573,682.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,826,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,262,289.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $573,682.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,826,376 shares in the company, valued at $129,262,289.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $2,012,329.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,643,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,314,334.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,607,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,832,000 after buying an additional 2,513,026 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 410,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 192,900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 672.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 705,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 613,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 24.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 857,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 170,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $809,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

