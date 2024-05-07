ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $7.81

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.81, but opened at $8.42. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 2,034,420 shares traded.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.16.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 42.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,675,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after buying an additional 4,342,386 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,874,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 92,991 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter worth $3,714,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ImmunityBio by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing next-generation immuno- and cellular therapies for cancer and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. The company offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine delivery technologies, and natural killer cell therapies.

