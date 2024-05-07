Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Gap Up to $15.12

Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.12, but opened at $16.69. Ambac Financial Group shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 122,549 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Up 20.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.29. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 274,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 166,239 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 408,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 160,709 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 586.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 164,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 427,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 73,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1,133.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 76,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 69,963 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

