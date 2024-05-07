Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 118,865 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 791,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $118,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.38. 687,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.45.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

