Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Gap Up to $9.41

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.41, but opened at $10.05. Gogo shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 461,507 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $97.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.56 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 7,172.73% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 28,857 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $260,578.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,740,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,717,509.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gogo news, Director Harris N. Williams purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,019. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 28,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $260,578.71. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,740,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,717,509.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 52.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 18.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

