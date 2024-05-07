Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Shares Gap Down to $22.99

Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.99, but opened at $20.10. Myers Industries shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 70,928 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Myers Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $191.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.60 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 16th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $16,196,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 18.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 450,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 69,231 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

See Also

