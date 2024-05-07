CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Shares Gap Up to $153.82

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $153.82, but opened at $160.75. CRA International shares last traded at $160.75, with a volume of 431 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get CRA International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRA International

CRA International Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. CRA International had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $161.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRA International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. CRA International’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In other CRA International news, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.31, for a total value of $138,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,701.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.31, for a total transaction of $138,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,701.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,039,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,280 shares in the company, valued at $23,611,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,085. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CRA International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CRA International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 46.2% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of CRA International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.