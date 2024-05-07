Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Shares Gap Up to $6.66

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.66, but opened at $6.97. Gray Television shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 215,627 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTN. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Gray Television Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.31 million. Gray Television had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.02%.

Insider Activity at Gray Television

In other Gray Television news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $80,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,386 shares in the company, valued at $24,127,502.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 168.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,075 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 124,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 57,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 80,555 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading

