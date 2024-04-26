Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Price Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.