FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

FirstCash has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. FirstCash has a payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FirstCash to earn $8.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Stock Down 13.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $114.61 on Friday. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $88.05 and a 1 year high of $133.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.08 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.42%. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on FCFS

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 17,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $2,065,308.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,466,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,093,704.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 17,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $2,065,308.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,466,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,093,704.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,618.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,984 shares of company stock valued at $38,850,386. Insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.