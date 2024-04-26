FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Posts Earnings Results

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter.

FFW Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFWC opened at $34.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $39.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.05. FFW has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $45.50.

FFW Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. FFW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

FFW Company Profile

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

