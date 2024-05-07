Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys Shares of 8,455 Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,858,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,990 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 376,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after purchasing an additional 88,734 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $866,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,853,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DFSV stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.35. 566,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,072. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.80. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

