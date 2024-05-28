Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $44.83 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $44,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 3,467 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,611 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 20,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,754,000. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 88,730 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $258.11. 3,382,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,508. The company has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.48.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

