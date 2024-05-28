Conflux Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Conflux has a market cap of $912.47 million and $34.00 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,206.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $486.09 or 0.00702371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00122930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00045669 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00057678 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.26 or 0.00204113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00091346 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,004,498,158 coins and its circulating supply is 4,042,023,140 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,004,244,150.42 with 4,041,744,136.15 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.21751121 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $32,234,439.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars.

