Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP owned about 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,889 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $60.76. The company had a trading volume of 285,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,867. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $62.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.42.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

