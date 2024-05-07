Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes $219,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,569,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 47,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.74. 1,171,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,315. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.95 and a 52-week high of $93.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.20.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
