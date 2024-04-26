Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 31.49%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Performance

Shares of AMNF stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $176.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.34.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

