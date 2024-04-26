Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $9.87 million during the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 6.18%.
Nanophase Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NANX opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. Nanophase Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.49.
Nanophase Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nanophase Technologies
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Semiconductor Shakeout: Finding Potential Amidst Turmoil
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.