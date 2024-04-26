Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $9.87 million during the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 6.18%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NANX opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. Nanophase Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.49.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a science-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated family of nanomaterial technologies in the United States. It engages in engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing. The company produces engineered nanomaterial products comprising antimony, bismuth, cerium, iron, and zinc oxide for use in a various markets, including surface finishing,exterior coatings, personal care, plastics, scratch resistant coatings, and textiles.

