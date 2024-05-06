UBS Group Cuts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $60.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,018,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,542,921. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

