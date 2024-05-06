Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.465-2.490 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.880-4.980 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,184,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,686. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $74.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

