AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.350-4.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.35-4.55 EPS.

ACM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.43.

NYSE:ACM traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $96.29. 938,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,533. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.54. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $98.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 213.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.56%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

