Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,664. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,634.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,370,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,523,915.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

