Truist Financial Boosts El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Price Target to $12.00

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.44. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $116.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.09 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 1,074.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About El Pollo Loco

(Get Free Report)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.