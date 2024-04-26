Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $198.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.13.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $173.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.23. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $101.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 109,799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $74,182,000. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.2% during the first quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 16,865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 54,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

