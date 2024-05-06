Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 165.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR opened at $24.52 on Monday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $31.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.25.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.15. Research analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Jasper Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Velan Capital Investment Manag acquired 350,000 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,532,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,188,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 41,425 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.