Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $121.24 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

