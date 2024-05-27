Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.95

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.95 and last traded at C$11.86, with a volume of 13827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Leede Jones Gab upgraded shares of Medical Facilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Medical Facilities Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$290.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of C$166.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$151.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.4764268 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Facilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

