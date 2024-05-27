Peak Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LLY traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $807.43. 1,778,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,932. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $419.80 and a 52-week high of $820.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $765.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $693.48. The firm has a market cap of $767.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

