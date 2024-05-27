Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Peak Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BA traded up $2.31 on Monday, reaching $174.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,489,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,170,945. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.24.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

