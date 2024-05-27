Peak Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,693 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.41.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.23. 3,550,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,850,772. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.92 and a 200 day moving average of $150.13. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

