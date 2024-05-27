Peak Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Peak Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $11.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $986.96. 338,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,195. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,069.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,028.29.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

