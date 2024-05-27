Peak Asset Management LLC Has $713,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Peak Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 484.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS VUSB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.46. 802,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.42.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.