Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Stake Reduced by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Lancaster Colony comprises about 3.1% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 0.17% of Lancaster Colony worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 36,291 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 319,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,139,000 after acquiring an additional 112,696 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 36,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LANC traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.47. 89,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,424. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.39. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $215.31.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

