Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Takes Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 43,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth $79,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 49,166.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.
Shift4 Payments Stock Up 6.6 %
Shares of FOUR stock traded up $4.23 on Monday, reaching $68.29. 1,564,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,720. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $92.30. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day moving average of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 85,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
