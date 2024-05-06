Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.50 to $2.53 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.80 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $3.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.85 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at $453,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 80,047 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

