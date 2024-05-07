The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

HD traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $342.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,366,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,042. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $361.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.16. The company has a market capitalization of $339.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.96.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

