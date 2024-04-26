EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Cut to $265.00 by Analysts at Barclays

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $315.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.93.

EPAM stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.89. The company had a trading volume of 77,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,916. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.69. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.43.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

