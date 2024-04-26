Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Lifted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 9,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.67. 354,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,043. The company has a market capitalization of $181.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.94 and a 200 day moving average of $230.88.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,132 shares of company stock valued at $21,022,795 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

