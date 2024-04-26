Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:CUBI traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.96. 1,225,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,831. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $60.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.67.
In other Customers Bancorp news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,904,470.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,904,470.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $36,097.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.
