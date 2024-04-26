Cross Staff Investments Inc Boosts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG traded up $7.98 on Friday, reaching $1,264.56. 83,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,345. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,200.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,057.32. The company has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $745.65 and a 52-week high of $1,269.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,170.27.

Get Our Latest Report on TransDigm Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,406,761.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total value of $3,421,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.