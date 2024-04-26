Bailard Inc. Sells 28,821 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,821 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.79. 495,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,670. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

