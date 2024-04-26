Ark (ARK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.24 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $147.88 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001575 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000976 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002747 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001277 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,422,630 coins and its circulating supply is 180,424,304 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

According to CryptoCompare, "ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds."

