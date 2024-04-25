Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Singha now forecasts that the company will earn $4.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.47. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $9.99 per share.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

NYSE:RCL opened at $136.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.96. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $141.70.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

