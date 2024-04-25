Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,698 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $8,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.69.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $308.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.49. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $284.85 and a 1 year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. AON’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

