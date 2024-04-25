Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $9.28 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $5,801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 333,494 shares of company stock valued at $95,632,321. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ANET opened at $258.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.25. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $307.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

