WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Up 1,406.7% in April

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 1,406.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AGZD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 41,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,193. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $22.59.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.