Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.40-17.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.400-17.000 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $290.54.

WTW stock opened at $264.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $278.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

